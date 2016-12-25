Russia's MoD Boosting Search Operation in Tu-154 Plane Crash Area

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria with 92 people on board disappeared from radar shortly after refueling and take-off from the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Fragments of the plane were discovered off the shore of Sochi.

The musicians from the Alexandrov Ensemble, the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, and nine journalists were on board of the aircraft that was en route to Hmeymim airbase in Syria for a New Year concert.

"In the plane search area four ships and five helicopters are operating now, including drones. We are increasing forces and equipment," Konashenkov said.