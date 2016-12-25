Register
    ‘Underwater Modems’: Russian Mariners Take the Internet to the Sea Bottom

    © NASA. Pixabay
    Russia
    0 29540

    The Russian Navy now boasts an advanced Wi-Fi system connecting underwater vehicles and equipment to the Internet to ensure stable reception and transmission of audio and digital information, Izvestia wrote.

    The Dialog system, developed by OceanPribor Concern and already dubbed “undersea modems” by Russian mariners, transmits voice and digital signals 35 kilometers away to the death of up to six kilometers.

    A representative of OceanPribor’s press service told the newspaper that hydro-acoustic modems have already been installed on the unique self-contained submersibles Rus, Konsul, Bester and also on the underwater drone Klavesin.

    Navy divers also use the mobile communications system Vuoksa which, unlike digital communication systems that use electromagnetic waves to transmit information, does this via acoustic waves.

    To make sure that the outgoing signal does not spread out and to avoid the Doppler Effect that can seriously distort the transmitted information, the system’s developers use advanced mathematic methods of signal processing.

    Tomsk Polytechnic University scientists are working on a modem to service underwater vehicles and equipment.
    © Fotolia/ Stockdonkey
    Russian Scientists Develop 'Underwater Wi-Fi' to Control Sea Robots
    This ensures unhindered underwater mobile phone exchanges and transmissions of huge bulks of information both on Russian frequencies and those used by NATO Navies.

    Artur Abelentsev, general director of the Underwater Communications and Navigation Laboratories, told Izvestia that, according to experts at L-3 Communications Holdings, a US company that supplies command and control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and products, they have used their hydro-acoustic modem to provide two-way, reliable communications to the deepest point of the ocean, a part of the Mariana Trench called Challenger Deep 11 kilometers down.

    ‘Impressive records have also been set by Norwegian Kongsberg, British Sonardyne and other companies, but because most of the underwater work in Russia is done at depths not exceeding one  kilometer, we need mass production of modems divers and submersibles can use to communicate and position themselves,” Abelentsev said.

