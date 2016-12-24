"At the meeting, the Syrian settlement in the light of the successful operation of Russia’s Armed Forces to free Aleppo from militants as well as the status of preparations for possible Syrian settlement talks in Astana were discussed," Dmitry Peskov said.
Various issues of preparations for EAEU and CSTO summits scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on Monday were also discussed, the spokesman added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete RUSSIA should begin prep for a union. Begin fussing CIS/EEU/CSTO. That's the MOST important part . While SCO is in the works. Invite ASEAN. They will LOVE the anti terror program. BRICS, MERCOSUR, IRAN should never be forgotten. Syria,Egypt. But the longer the wait. The longer will take.
cast235
Create a PACE.