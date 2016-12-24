MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of Russia’s Security Council have discussed Syria settlement as well as preparations for upcoming talks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kremlin spokesman said Saturday.

"At the meeting, the Syrian settlement in the light of the successful operation of Russia’s Armed Forces to free Aleppo from militants as well as the status of preparations for possible Syrian settlement talks in Astana were discussed," Dmitry Peskov said.

Various issues of preparations for EAEU and CSTO summits scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on Monday were also discussed, the spokesman added.