Aeroflot Carrier Cancels Flights After Six SSJ100 Planes Go Out of Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to data from the Sheremetyevo International Airport in the Moscow region, Aeroflot cancelled flights for Saturday, including to Kazan, Samara, Volgograd and Arkhangelsk.

"Damage was discovered in the stabilizer on the SSJ100 planes, so Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency] has suspended the operation of six SSJ100 planes of Aeroflot and one IrAero [Irkutsk-based airline] plane," the source said, adding that "because of that, Aeroflot cancelled several flights in Russia."

The SSJ100 is a regional 100-seat airliner designed and produced by the Moscow-based Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC).