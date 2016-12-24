Aeroflot Carrier Cancels Flights After Six SSJ100 Planes Go Out of Service

"Damage was discovered in the stabilizer on the SSJ100 planes, so Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency] has suspended the operation of six SSJ100 planes of Aeroflot and one IrAero [Irkutsk-based airline] plane," the source said, adding that "because of that, Aeroflot cancelled several flights in Russia."
The SSJ100 is a regional 100-seat airliner designed and produced by the Moscow-based Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC).
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete curious
michael