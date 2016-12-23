Best-Loved Sport: Almost 70 Percent of Russians Plan to Watch 2018 World Cup

Twenty-six percent of respondents said that they would like to see a match of the 2018 tournament at the stadium, 36 percent plan to watch as many games as possible, and 66 percent of urban residents expect to see at least some of the broadcasts.

Only one respondent in ten was not interested in World Cup 2018.

Such a high degree of public interest is not surprising at all as football happens to be Russians’ best-loved game, ahead of ice hockey and biathlon, which places third on the list of sports events Russian love most.

Ipsos Comcon plans to conduct six more such surveys ahead of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia.

