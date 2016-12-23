Russia Should Take Care of Natural Resources Preservation - Putin

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Russia Set to Create Prototypes of Robots Exploring Arctic Resources

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia should make efforts to preserve the country's environmental resources, including the forests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We should continue taking care of preservation of forests. Because if we do not do it, if we do not care for forests and park areas around the major cities, then there will be nothing left in Russia," Putin said at an annual press conference.

He added that it was necessary to exert efforts in order to protect the natural resources and ecology.

Russian authorities should amend the legislation and allocate additional resources to take the eco-friendly efforts, Putin outlined.