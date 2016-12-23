Putin: Russian Armed Forces Stronger Than Any Aggressor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a major end-of-the-year press conference, where he is expected to focus on economic issues, the situation in Syria, Russia-US relations and the Ukrainian peace settlement.

"All of a sudden the outgoing [US] administration officials started saying that they are the strongest, most powerful, it is great, indeed there are more missiles, submarines, aircraft carriers, and we do not argue with that, we are just saying that we are stronger than any aggressor and that is the case," Putin said.