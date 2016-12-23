© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Russia to Show Wide Range of Counter-Terrorism Tech at Interpolitex Exhibition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has all chances for keeping its global leadership in certain areas of industry and becoming one of the leading countries in manufacturing high-tech products, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference on Friday.

"We have all reasons to believe that we will keep our leadership in key areas for many decades to come. And of course we proceed from that we must fit in the trend of switching to a new technological revolution. We have all chances for that, taking into account a high level of our science and education," the president said.

Putin added that over last years Russia's export has grown "practically from zero" to $7 billion. Among the areas of industry, where Russia traditionally remains a leader, the president named nuclear technologies, aerospace industry and defense industry complex.

Moreover, Russian economy will not isolate itself and will become a high-technology based economy, President Vladimir Putin added.

"We are not going to isolate ourselves. If the Russian economy wants to grow – and it does and will grow by pursuing the path of high technology – it must stay part of the world economy, which it will," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22.

