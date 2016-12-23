Fitch Says Very Likely Will Open Affiliate in Russia

"We continually review our business model and the regulatory structure in the world, to secure the optimum position with a long-term perspective, to promote and support the functioning of the markets in which we work, including Russia," Surkov told RIA Novosti.
"Our long-term business structure in Russia is in the process of discussion, and currently the establishment of a branch in Russia is seen as a strong possibility," he said.
