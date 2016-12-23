Fitch Says Very Likely Will Open Affiliate in Russia

© REUTERS/ Henry Romero Fitch Revises Outlook for Mexico From Stable to Negative After Trump's Win

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fitch with a high probability may open a branch in Russia, head of Fitch Ratings in Moscow, Dmitry Surkov, said Friday.

"We continually review our business model and the regulatory structure in the world, to secure the optimum position with a long-term perspective, to promote and support the functioning of the markets in which we work, including Russia," Surkov told RIA Novosti.

"Our long-term business structure in Russia is in the process of discussion, and currently the establishment of a branch in Russia is seen as a strong possibility," he said.

