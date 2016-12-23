Putin Closely Following High-Profile Cases, Including Probe Into Nemtsov Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 27, 2015, Nemtsov, who occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s, and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow.

Five persons were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder, namely Hamzat Bakhayev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid and Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev. The alleged mastermind of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, has been arrested in absentia.

"Obviously, I carefully follow all the high-profile cases, especially such serious crimes as murder, in this case, the murder of Nemtsov. Of course, I support everything that the investigators do to clear up all the circumstances, to identify all those involved and the perpetrators," Putin said.