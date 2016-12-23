Russia to Thoroughly Investigate Murder of Ambassador to Turkey - Putin

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich No Justification for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Murder - EU Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will ensure that all circumstances of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in Ankara come to light, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference.

"By the way, there is nothing surprising about the fact that officials holding some posts, including in law enforcement, may break law and commit crimes, in our country and abroad, it happens all the time. Look, for example, at this terrible tragedy, the murder of our ambassador in Turkey. Who killed him? We will work consistently to determine all circumstances [of the crime] and to expose all perpetrators," Putin said.

Karlov was shot on Monday at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.