14:32 GMT +323 December 2016
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia

    Decline in Russia’s GDP in 2016 to Stand at 0.5%-0.6% Putin

    According to the Russian president, the decline of the Russian GDP is expected to amount to 0.5-0.6 percent in 2016.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The decline of the Russian gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to amount to 0.5-0.6 percent in 2016, compared to 3.7 percent in 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the annual press conference.

    "This year there will also be a small decrease but not 3.7 percent. We thought it would be about 1-percent decline but then corrected and said there would be about 0.7 percent [GDP decline], later – 0.6 percent," Putin said.

    "In November, we witnessed a small GDP increase in the country and the decline is likely to amount to 0.5-0.6 percent this year," the president added.

    While speaking about budget, Putin said that Russia's budget deficit was expected to total 3.7% of GDP in 2016, which was acceptable.

    "Last year the budget deficit was 2.6 percent, I think. This year it will be a little bit higher… At the moment, it is 2.4 percent for a 10-month period, but it will reach 3.7 percent," Putin said at the annual press conference.

    "This, in my opinion, is an absolutely acceptable figure, in particular because we still have a positive balance of foreign trade, reaching over $70 billion," Putin said.

    At the same time, Vladimir Putin said he was optimistic about capital flight dynamics in the country after the bottom line figure for 2016 looks likely to be $16-17 billion.

    "The drop in capital flight numbers is heartening," Putin said at the annual press conference. "Let's look at the figures… $57 billion in 2015. This year, I reckon, it was $9 billion in the first 9-10 months and looks likely to reach some $16-17 billion by the year-end."

    "All in all, the dynamics look very promising," Putin added.

      mario828282
      The Russian GDP decline was always a matter of choice and NOT a matter of "sanctions".

      Reality proves the Russians lack the national will and resolve to get rid of the monetary occupation of their economy by the Babyloninan monetarist principle. Russia chooses to maintain the enslavement status towards the Federal Reserve, a status adopted together with the desastrous 500 days shock therapy (only shock and destruction, no evidence of "therapy"). If Russia had a Russian rouble, things would have been completely different.

      To make things even worse the Russian government feels Russia must "integrate" even more in the Federal Reserve financial mortuary:
      sputniknews.com/russia/20160326/1037010322/economy-system-spokesman.html

      By far the most troubling factor of the Russian economy is the monetary system: the ruble is NOT Russian. For every ruble in circulation there is a fee for the Federal Reserve. This is why the financial sanctions of the West do really hurt the
      Russian economy. It is strange that the Russians accept the chains of monetary
      slavery around their neck.

      The Federal Reserve status and policy:
      1. is 100% private.
      2. functions outside any democratic controls and serves only the private
      interests of its owners; creates money with the computer to lend at rates near
      0.00% to the owners/friends who buy the world with it for nothing !!!
      3. it sabotages the interests of the American people since its inception in
      1913 and after Bretton Woods it sabotages the interests of the whole world.
      4. there is no backing whatsoever for any US Dollar any more.

      The Russian Central Bank policy:
      1. for every ruble inserted in the Russian economy there must be some dollars/euros or gold as backing; this is a royalty paid to the Fed/ECB (the euro's must be backed by dollars as well, while the dollars are backed by the philosophicaly perfect NOTHING !!! ).
      2. in Russia labor, materials and machinery are often not utilised, necessary
      investments are not done because there are not enough rubles to put them at
      work to serve the society. That's why the Russian government is always
      searching for foreign capital as "investments" (selling Russia for
      fiat dollars e.g FOR NOTHING!!!).
      3. and there are not enough rubles because there are not enough dollars
      (euro's) or gold to back new rubles.
      4. there is no cover for the interest, neither in Russia nor in the world as a
      whole. That's why the debt grows faster than the liquidity (today the world
      debt is 3 times higher than the world GDP); the Fed NEVER issues liquidity to
      cover for the interest the physical economy is charged with.

      Thus as long as this Russian Central Bank policy is maintained, the Russian
      people will accept the Federal Reserve monetary slavery and will not be able to
      decide their own destiny.

      The amazing thing here is that only 1/4 of the Russian money supply is produced
      by Russian banks, the rest is produced by foreign entitities. And the "sanctions" prompted many such foreign players to reduce the money production for Russia. The Russians accept to stay in the financial cage where they were put by the private western central bankers and tolerate an artificial liquidity shortage to be the cause of their own economy contracting (and ensuing misery). They have massive unemployment, large natural resources, huge investment opportunities and blame the cash shortage for failing to spur development. While they can release as much cash as necessary from the Central Bank of Russia, the Nabyullina team refuses to do this. This resembles the story of the big elephant kept with a thin leash at a small stick somewhere in India.

      The visiting western tourist warns the elephant owner that the elephant can break
      out any moment because the stick is too small compared with the size and the might of the beast. The owner doesn't seem to be bothered. After repeated warnings, and just to get rid of the insisitng visitor, the owner explains:

      "What you must know is that I put the elephant on leash at a very young
      age. He tried to escape pulling and pulling from the stick every day, every
      hour, every minute... he never succeded because he was still too small. After
      many months he gave up trying to escape, forever. He never tried again to escape because he 'learned' this is not possible. And now the big captive elephant still 'knows' this while being fully grown up and powerful enough to
      break away."

      borisanisimov.blogspot.nl/2010/10/nationalization-of-ruble.html

      vladimirsuchan.blogspot.dk/2016/01/who-rules-russia-its-system-is-set-up.html
