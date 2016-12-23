Russia to Launch Lead Submarines of Borei-A, Yasen-M Classes in 2017 - Navy

"In 2017, lead submarines of the 995A and 885M projects will be launched," Bursuk told reporters.
Yasen-class project 885 submarines, designed by St. Petersburg's Malachite mechanical engineering bureau, are Russia's newest class of submarines, while the Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent.
"Sevmash has always been the pride of the domestic shipbuilding, so the Navy is absolutely confident that those challenging tasks before you — to hand over two submarines a year — you will fulfill," Bursuk said during the keel-laying ceremony for the final Borei-class ballistic missile nuclear submarine.
The Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent.
By 2020, the Russian Navy also plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines.
All comments
Show new comments (0)