12:05 GMT +323 December 2016
    First multirole Yasen SSBN adopted by Russian Navy

    Russia to Launch Lead Submarines of Borei-A, Yasen-M Classes in 2017 - Navy

    © Photo: press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas
    Russia
    Lead nuclear submarines of the modernized Borei-class project 995A and Yasen-class project 885M will be launched in 2017, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Adm. Viktor Bursuk said Friday.

    The Admiral Tributs destroyer
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian Warships Set Off to Bay of Bengal to Participate in Indra Navy Drills
    SEVERODVINSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – Lead nuclear submarines of the modernized Borei-class project 995A and Yasen-class project 885M will be launched in 2017, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Adm. Viktor Bursuk said Friday.

    "In 2017, lead submarines of the 995A and 885M projects will be launched," Bursuk told reporters.

    Yasen-class project 885 submarines, designed by St. Petersburg's Malachite mechanical engineering bureau, are Russia's newest class of submarines, while the Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent.

    An Arctic dawn. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Russian Navy to Receive 2 New Arctic Bases in 2016 - Northern Fleet Commander
    Moreover, the Russian Sevmash shipbuilder is planning to deliver two nuclear submarines to the country's Navy annually, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Adm. Viktor Bursuk said Friday.

    "Sevmash has always been the pride of the domestic shipbuilding, so the Navy is absolutely confident that those challenging tasks before you — to hand over two submarines a year — you will fulfill," Bursuk said during the keel-laying ceremony for the final Borei-class ballistic missile nuclear submarine.

    The Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent.

    By 2020, the Russian Navy also plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines.

    Russian Navy to Receive 2 New Arctic Bases in 2016 - Northern Fleet Commander
    Russian Warships Set Off to Bay of Bengal to Participate in Indra Navy Drills
    Russian Marines, Indian Commandos Preparing for Anti-Piracy Stage of Navy Drills
    US Navy Admiral Says American Interests Challenged by Russian 'Arc of Steel'
    shipbuilding, nuclear, navy, submarine, Borei-class submarine, Viktor Bursuk, Russia
    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

