MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, the prosecutor asked to sentence Karaulova to five years of imprisonment and to fine her 150,000 rubles ($2,450) rubles. Lawyers insisted that she be acquitted.

Karaulova was first detained on the Turkish-Syrian border together with a dozen of other would-be jihadists and deported to Moscow in June 2015. Her father said she had fallen in love with a Daesh recruiter. She changed her name to Alexandra Ivanova months after returning home but was accused of preparing another trip to Syria.

Karaulova's defense said it would appeal the sentence by the end of the year.