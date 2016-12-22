MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, Putin's actions as the Russian president are supported by 85.8 percent of Russians.

"Vladimir Putin’s indicators in the poll of confidence in political leaders are increasing. According to the latest poll, they are at 61.3 percent," the statement published by VCIOM said.

The second place belongs to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (14.4 percent), while Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is in the third place with 13.7 percent of public support, VCIOM added.

The all-Russian opinion poll was conducted by VCIOM on December 17-18, 2016, in 130 cities around the country among 1600 people. The maximum margin of error is no higher than 3.5 percent.