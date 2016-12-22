Russian Navy to Receive 2 New Arctic Bases in 2016 - Northern Fleet Commander

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russian Warships Set Off to Bay of Bengal to Participate in Indra Navy Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Navy will get two new polar bases in the Arctic in 2016, Northern Fleet commander Vice Adm. Nikolai Evmenov said Thursday.

"The development of the Arctic territory is underway, we are receiving two polar stations on the Kotelny Island and on the island of Alexandra Land this year," Evmenov told journalists.

He added that the Northern Fleet has accomplished all the tasks set for 2016, including the development of the Arctic, the preparation of ships of aircraft carrier group for the long voyage to the Mediterranean, preparation of the warships and submarines to carry out military tasks.

With about a third of its territory located north of the Arctic circle, Russia is interested in developing projects in the region. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for accelerating the development in the Arctic region.