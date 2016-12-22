Register
22 December 2016
    Ambulance vehicles. (File)

    Russian Doctors Using Latest Methods to Treat Aleppo Civilians - Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russia
    0 9940

    Russian Emergencies Ministry's mobile field hospital in Aleppo are acting according with the latest medical methods, the ministry said Thursday.

    Syrians evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, early Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/
    Some 40,000 Civilians Evacuated From Aleppo, Syria - Turkish PM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian doctors at the Russian Emergencies Ministry's mobile field hospital in Aleppo, who have helped more than 1,500 Syrian civilians, are using the latest methods to treat the wounded, the ministry said Thursday.

    "The doctors are using special antiseptic and antibacterial bandages to tend to the infected wounds, which many residents of Aleppo have when they come to the hospitals for treatment, as well as bandages saturated with special agents that can improve the patients' condition, lead to the healing of 90 percent of the burn surface, thus saving the patients' life," the ministry said in a press release.

    According to the ministry, many of the people come to the hospital with festering wounds that had long been left unattended.

    East Aleppo
    © Photo: Vanessa Beeley
    30,000 People Evacuated in East Aleppo - ICRC Chief
    The ministry said that modern anesthetics allowed effective removal of foreign bodies from wounds and subsequent bandaging.

    The statement also pointed out high numbers of children among the patients.

    In early December, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent a mobile field hospital with the Centrospas search and rescue team to provide immediate medical assistance to residents of Syria's embattled city of Aleppo.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the Syrian city of Aleppo was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

    Tags:
    reconciliation, medical aid, Russian Emergencies Ministry, Russia’s Defense Ministry, Syria, Russia, Aleppo
