Adjustments to Changing Global Power Balance Needed to Counter Threats - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry should monitor any changes in the global military and political balance of power and make timely adjustments to eliminate potential threats, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Any changes in the balance of power and military-political situation in the world should be accurately tracked, especially along the Russian borders, and timely adjustments need to be made on plans for the neutralization of potential threats to our country," Putin said at an expanded ministry board session.