Register
17:06 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony to pay last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry

    Putin Pays Last Respects to Ambassador Murdered in Turkey

    © Sputnik/ VAleriy Sharifulin/ITAR-TASS
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 31841

    Russian President Vladimir Putin paid last respects to Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, killed in Ankara.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president had to reschedule a big press-conference originally scheduled for Wednesday to be able to take part in the memorial for the diplomat whom he knew personally.

    Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov (right) at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Center of Modern Art in Ankara. (The image is a hand-out material granted by a third party. Editorial use only. Archivation, commercial use or promotional campaign are banned). Photo by ANADOLU/RIA Novosti
    Anadolu Agency
    Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov (right) at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Center of Modern Art in Ankara. (The image is a hand-out material granted by a third party. Editorial use only. Archivation, commercial use or promotional campaign are banned). Photo by ANADOLU/RIA Novosti

    On Wednesday, Putin ordered the murdered ambassador to be awarded with the title of the Hero of the Russian Federation posthumously.

    On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Karlov an outstanding diplomat underscoring the ambassador's contribution to the restoration of the relationship between Moscow and Ankara in the wake of downing of a Russian Su-24 plane by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet in Syria.

    On Monday, Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder is a 'Desperate Move by Agonizing Terrorists'
    Author of NY Daily News Article on Karlov’s Death ‘Deranged’ - Kremlin
    Chechen Leader Slams New York Daily News Article on Murder of Russian Ambassador
    'It's Shame' to Claim Aleppo Has Fallen Instead of Hailing Its Liberation
    Tags:
    murder, Andrey Karlov, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok