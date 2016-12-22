Russian Atomflot Company Orders Icebreaking Tug Worth $28.7Mln for Yamal LNG

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky Russia Plans to Lead in LNG Market Amid Yamal Project Construction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the publication, a multi-purpose maritime icebreaking tug project T3687 must be built until May 25, 2018.

The vessel is designed for the ice works at the port and channels, supporting the LNG carriers, towing vessels and floating structures, escorting operations at speed up to 10 knots, fighting fires on ships and port facilities, participation in rescue operations and oil spill operations, as well as the transportation of deck cargo.

One of the largest industrial undertakings in the Russian Arctic, the Yamal LNG project is expected to have an annual capacity of 16.5 million metric tons of gas, much of which is to be supplied to China. Russia’s Novatek gas company is said to own 60 percent equity stake in the project, with China’s CNPC and France’s Total at 20 percent each.

The first Yamal LNG plant is scheduled to become operational in 2017.