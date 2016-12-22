Airbus DS, Russia's Energia to Manufacture Medium-Class Satellite Platform

"This platform is our latest product created jointly by our industrial cooperation, that is why it does not even have a name so far … The platform is designed for creation of geostationary commercial medium-class satellites," Terekhov told RIA Novosti.
Terekhov noted that during the work on the satellite platform, the companies consulted with the potential customers in order to develop a product in accordance with the demands of both Russian and international markets.
In February 2016, Airbus DS, RSC, as well as Russian Space Systems, Energia SAT and Synertek entered into a five-sided agreement on developing civilian commercial satellites and expanding of manufacturing facilities in Russia.
France-based Airbus DS appeared in 2014 amid restructuring of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space (EADS).
RSC Energia is one of the leading space-rocket industry enterprises in Russia, and one of the developers of a full range of rocket and space technologies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)