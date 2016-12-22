Airbus DS, Russia's Energia to Manufacture Medium-Class Satellite Platform

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Europe's largest aerospace group Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) will develop and manufacture an advanced medium-class satellite platform in cooperation with Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia, head of Airbus DS in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said.

"This platform is our latest product created jointly by our industrial cooperation, that is why it does not even have a name so far … The platform is designed for creation of geostationary commercial medium-class satellites," Terekhov told RIA Novosti.

Terekhov noted that during the work on the satellite platform, the companies consulted with the potential customers in order to develop a product in accordance with the demands of both Russian and international markets.

The two companies plan to participate in several projects and tenders with the new platform over the next two years.

In February 2016, Airbus DS, RSC, as well as Russian Space Systems, Energia SAT and Synertek entered into a five-sided agreement on developing civilian commercial satellites and expanding of manufacturing facilities in Russia.

France-based Airbus DS appeared in 2014 amid restructuring of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space (EADS).

RSC Energia is one of the leading space-rocket industry enterprises in Russia, and one of the developers of a full range of rocket and space technologies.