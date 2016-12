© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Farewell Ceremony for Russian Ambassador Slain in Ankara (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prime minister laid dark-red roses beside the casket, said farewell and offered his condolences to the relatives of the diplomat.

Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist attack.

A farewell ceremony for the Russian ambassador is taking place in the Russian capital.