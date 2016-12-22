Register
    A funeral car at the entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

    Farewell Ceremony for Russian Ambassador Slain in Ankara (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    6120981

    The Russian Foreign Ministry is holding in Moscow a farewell ceremony for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was murdered in Ankara on December 19. Russian president Vladimir Putin attends the ceremony.

    Farewell Ceremony for Russian Ambassador Slain in Ankara

    Tags:
    murder, assassination, Russian Foreign Ministry, Andrey Karlov, Moscow, Russia
      Mikhas
      Erdogan if his turn around is serious, needs to do some heavy de-programming of his heavily indoctrinated supporters . From back-to-medieval-times-ottoman-jihadism to a future democratic member of SCO and eastern economic union and the silk road.

      Given that some 80% of the Turks, much thanks to Erdogan, sympathizes with Karlov´s killer and the ISIS, that´s not an easy task.
      Jupiter
      Is this the body bag John cirby (US states department speaker) was talking about sometimes ago!?
      Jupiterin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, Erdogan is pure Business man nothing else, where the wind is well goes with that to create some more money.
      earlw35
      RIP good Russian Ambassador, its plain pathetic that Obozo didn't send any respects, and that a Hole John Kirby, didn't call this terrorist act an assassination.
      Jupiter
      God bless him. Russia and world will never forget him.
      Jupiterin reply toearlw35(Show commentHide comment)
      earlw35, The reality will be uncovered soon or later, and whole world would knows who are this terrorists and their supporters.
