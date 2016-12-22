Putin to Focus on Economy, Syria, Ukraine, US Ties at Friday News Conference

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Peskov said that Russian internal issues, such as economy and social sphere will become the number one issue at the conference.

"The conditions are, on the one hand, complicated, but, on the other hand, first signs of stabilization started to emerge. It is very important how the situation in our economy will be assessed by the president," Peskov told the Mir TV channel in an interview.

He said that he was sure that there would be many questions on economic and social issues.

"Traditionally – as we can judge based on requests obtained by the presidential administration – people are interested in issues of the state’s capabilities to carry the burden of social obligations under economic difficulties. We know that Putin’s position on the issue does not change. Social obligations and social character of our state is not a matter of discussion of Putin … I think [Putin] will focus on that," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Putin would also focus on the international situation.

"That is Syria. And in the context the situation of in Syria many people are interested in the development of our armed forces. We know that the armed forces are taking part in a large cross-border operation for the first time in a long period of time. They are doing a brilliant job … This topic is likely to attract much attention [during the press conference]. The process of the rearmament of the Russian army correlates with [Russian] economic potential," Peskov said.

He noted that there could be some questions about the situation in Ukraine, as several Ukrainian reporters would visit the press conference.

"There will be many foreigners. We try not to forget about them. The Russian-US relations and the US election are likely to be very interesting for reporters. Moreover many US journalists have been accredited," Peskov added.

He also said that Russian journalists of the Kremlin pool would have an opportunity to ask their questions at the beginning of the press conference.