Register
17:32 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    December 17, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 11th annual news conference at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya

    Putin to Focus on Economy, Syria, Ukraine, US Ties at Friday News Conference

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 52271

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to focus on the issues of economy and social obligations, the situation in Syria, Ukrainian peace settlement and Russian-US relations during his news conference scheduled for Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Peskov said that Russian internal issues, such as economy and social sphere will become the number one issue at the conference.

    10th annual press conference of Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Security at Putin's Annual News Conference to Remain Routinely High
    "The conditions are, on the one hand, complicated, but, on the other hand, first signs of stabilization started to emerge. It is very important how the situation in our economy will be assessed by the president," Peskov told the Mir TV channel in an interview.

    He said that he was sure that there would be many questions on economic and social issues.

    "Traditionally – as we can judge based on requests obtained by the presidential administration – people are interested in issues of the state’s capabilities to carry the burden of social obligations under economic difficulties. We know that Putin’s position on the issue does not change. Social obligations and social character of our state is not a matter of discussion of Putin … I think [Putin] will focus on that," Peskov said.

    The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Putin would also focus on the international situation.

    "That is Syria. And in the context the situation of in Syria many people are interested in the development of our armed forces. We know that the armed forces are taking part in a large cross-border operation for the first time in a long period of time. They are doing a brilliant job … This topic is likely to attract much attention [during the press conference]. The process of the rearmament of the Russian army correlates with [Russian] economic potential," Peskov said.

    He noted that there could be some questions about the situation in Ukraine, as several Ukrainian reporters would visit the press conference.

    "There will be many foreigners. We try not to forget about them. The Russian-US relations and the US election are likely to be very interesting for reporters. Moreover many US journalists have been accredited," Peskov added.

    He also said that Russian journalists of the Kremlin pool would have an opportunity to ask their questions at the beginning of the press conference.

    Related:

    Putin to Hold Annual News Conference on December 22
    Putin’s Annual News Conference Attracts Rising Number of Foreign Reporters
    Putin Draws Line Between Opposition, Fifth Column During News Conference
    Tags:
    news conference, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok