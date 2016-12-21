Eleven People Arrested Over Mass Bath Essence Poisoning in Russia

"Eleven people were detained as of December 21 over the Boyaryshnik poisoning case," German Bratchikov said during an Irkutsk city administration emergency committee meeting.
Confiscations of the liquid are continuing throughout the city around the clock, he added.
According to the latest updates, investigators have carried out 11 searches of sales points, questioning more than 100 people and confiscating over 6,500 liters (about 1,700 gallons) of alcohol-containing products.
