Register
18:17 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A general view shows the newsroom at the headquarters of the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera satellite channel in Doha

    Al-Jazeera Board Member: Russia 'Deserved It' After Assassination of Ambassador

    © AFP 2016/ KARIM JAAFAR
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey (103)
    215205492

    An Al-Jazeera board member is publicly celebrating the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, claiming that the nation “deserved it.”

    (FILES) This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) as they attend a press conference in Istanbul
    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Russian Ambassador's Assassin Tried to Kill Russian-Turkish Partnership
    Dr Elham Badar, a prominent journalist in Qatar and board member of the Qatari government state news outlet, tweeted in Arabic dozens of times as the news of the terrorist attack in Ankara broke.

    Included in her rant are tweets claiming that “Russia deserves the worst,” over alleged actions in Syria. Badar, with some 140,000 followers, also tweeted sympathy for the terrorist assassin, saying that the killing was a “human response to Russian barbarism in Syria.”

    “This scene will be repeated with the killing of ambassadors to other countries sympathetic with Russian criminality in Aleppo,” Badar said in another, borderline threatening, tweet.

    An unnamed gunman shouts after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Daily Fail: British Newspaper Blasted for Russian Ambassador Assassination Tweet
    During the shooting the killer, Mevlut Altintas, a 22-year-old member of the Ankara riot police, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and pledged retaliation over the Syrian conflict.

    “Don’t forget Syria! Don’t forget Aleppo!…Until our towns are safe, you won’t enjoy security either. Everyone who is involved in this will pay a price. Only death can take me from here,” Altintas shouted.

    The assassination has been widely labeled as an attempt to derail Russian-Turkish cooperation in the fight against terrorism. A diplomatic discussion between foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran is going on as planned on Tuesday.

    Karlov’s killing has been condemned by world leaders, including the White House and Syrian and Turkish leaders.

    Topic:
    Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey (103)

    Related:

    Three Al-Jazeera Journalists Arrested for Flying Drones Over Paris
    Al-Jazeera Journalists Released on Bail in Egypt
    Egypt Frees Al-Jazeera Journalist Peter Greste
    Egypt: Top Court Orders Retrial of Imprisoned Al-Jazeera Journalists
    Al-Jazeera Three Jail Sentences Cancelled in Egypt
    Tags:
    al-Jazeera, Mevlut Altintas, Elham Badar, Andrei Karlov, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Qatar, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      freeWill
      maybe it is time Russia gave a helping hand to the Qatari, Bahraini and Saudi people so they could get ride of those western puppets ruling over them.
      But instead they do business deals together
    • Reply
      Amin von Elysion
      iam really disgusted how russia treats the saudis and their little slave states as if they were partners and it should be russia who puts pressure on them not iran since as soon iran does it the west claims that its a sectarian issue when in truth its opposing mass murderers who killed more people in their war on yemen than anybody else except their wahabi terrorists in the wars of this decade and when it comes to wahabism how many times does it need to attack russia but still no sanctions on the gcc terrorist states no putting them in place but business like partners russia really needs to think about what it does when it comes to some countries
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Well another spokerwoman from quatar!
    • Reply
      peter_5
      I've always looked upon Al-Jazeera as a very strange thing: being an Arabic news outlet it would be impossible for it to be exactly that very thing, a news outlet, in the sense that true news outlets tell the truth. Now this intervention of a local so-and-so only confirms that Al-Jazeera ain't a news outlet but, rather, a hate and propaganda mechanism. Truth and ethics go side by side, you know, and such statments are neither true nor ethical.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Surely the rantings of a mentally disturbed person-- Wonder how much extra she was paid for her callous and evil speech-- not even a question-- no brains there. How this TV station has become the absolute pits-- no decent people watch it anymore. Spewing hatred because their terrorist monsters got a hiding from Russia and the SAA!! Fake news mouthpiece.
    • Reply
      guusnaak
      GCC criminals, what did you expect. Terrorism is their signature contribution to the world. I bet you that all the chechen terror attacks that occurred in Russia were probably organized by such people.
    • Reply
      silkwillie
      From Qatar eh ? Not surprising they are upset about Assad saying no to the gas pipeline the qataries wanted to run through Syria on its way to Europe, that upset Qatar who has large amounts of money buying off politicians in the UK and the US ,thus the war in Syria
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply toAmin von Elysion(Show commentHide comment)
      Amin von Elysion, Keep communication lines open and workable-- by way of persuasion, positive change can be wrought, without resulting in even more suffering for ordinary Saudis. Change is happening all over the world and by holding your enemies close, you at least have fair knowledge of what they're doing, while in becoming bitterest of enemies, all avenues are instantly cut off. Unfortunately and sadly too Amin, the way the world runs is far more complex than most of us consider it to be. However, I think the ungodly horrors in Yemen will not continue for much longer.
    • Reply
      Antares Prime
      Al-Jazeera needs to fire that person. If it wants to continue to be taken seriously on the world stage at large, it needs to send a message that such an infantile way of expressing one's (misguided) political opinions won't be tolerated by any respectable news outlet.
    • Reply
      Seam
      Stupid Al-Jazeerah!
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Badar is another jihadist .......... Russia fought with the Syrian army to protect the Syrian people from the animal militants supported by the west who tried to overthrow the Syrian govt and mutilate the Syrian residences. It's Russia who helped save Aleppo from the strong grip of Daesh and the militants who were hiding amongst the general population and threatening them if they left the city. It's now Russia and Assads military that freed the people of Aleppo not the west ! It's now the Russians providing safe havens for the refugees in Aleppo not the west....... So Badar is another paid puppet from the west.........
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok