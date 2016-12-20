Al-Jazeera Board Member: Russia 'Deserved It' After Assassination of Ambassador

Included in her rant are tweets claiming that “Russia deserves the worst,” over alleged actions in Syria. Badar, with some 140,000 followers, also tweeted sympathy for the terrorist assassin, saying that the killing was a “human response to Russian barbarism in Syria.”
— VIBHUTI (@victorvibhu) December 20, 2016
“This scene will be repeated with the killing of ambassadors to other countries sympathetic with Russian criminality in Aleppo,” Badar said in another, borderline threatening, tweet.
“Don’t forget Syria! Don’t forget Aleppo!…Until our towns are safe, you won’t enjoy security either. Everyone who is involved in this will pay a price. Only death can take me from here,” Altintas shouted.
The assassination has been widely labeled as an attempt to derail Russian-Turkish cooperation in the fight against terrorism. A diplomatic discussion between foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran is going on as planned on Tuesday.
Karlov’s killing has been condemned by world leaders, including the White House and Syrian and Turkish leaders.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete maybe it is time Russia gave a helping hand to the Qatari, Bahraini and Saudi people so they could get ride of those western puppets ruling over them. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete iam really disgusted how russia treats the saudis and their little slave states as if they were partners and it should be russia who puts pressure on them not iran since as soon iran does it the west claims that its a sectarian issue when in truth its opposing mass murderers who killed more people in their war on yemen than anybody else except their wahabi terrorists in the wars of this decade and when it comes to wahabism how many times does it need to attack russia but still no sanctions on the gcc terrorist states no putting them in place but business like partners russia really needs to think about what it does when it comes to some countries Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Well another spokerwoman from quatar! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I've always looked upon Al-Jazeera as a very strange thing: being an Arabic news outlet it would be impossible for it to be exactly that very thing, a news outlet, in the sense that true news outlets tell the truth. Now this intervention of a local so-and-so only confirms that Al-Jazeera ain't a news outlet but, rather, a hate and propaganda mechanism. Truth and ethics go side by side, you know, and such statments are neither true nor ethical. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Surely the rantings of a mentally disturbed person-- Wonder how much extra she was paid for her callous and evil speech-- not even a question-- no brains there. How this TV station has become the absolute pits-- no decent people watch it anymore. Spewing hatred because their terrorist monsters got a hiding from Russia and the SAA!! Fake news mouthpiece. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete GCC criminals, what did you expect. Terrorism is their signature contribution to the world. I bet you that all the chechen terror attacks that occurred in Russia were probably organized by such people. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete From Qatar eh ? Not surprising they are upset about Assad saying no to the gas pipeline the qataries wanted to run through Syria on its way to Europe, that upset Qatar who has large amounts of money buying off politicians in the UK and the US ,thus the war in Syria Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Amin von Elysion, Keep communication lines open and workable-- by way of persuasion, positive change can be wrought, without resulting in even more suffering for ordinary Saudis. Change is happening all over the world and by holding your enemies close, you at least have fair knowledge of what they're doing, while in becoming bitterest of enemies, all avenues are instantly cut off. Unfortunately and sadly too Amin, the way the world runs is far more complex than most of us consider it to be. However, I think the ungodly horrors in Yemen will not continue for much longer. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Al-Jazeera needs to fire that person. If it wants to continue to be taken seriously on the world stage at large, it needs to send a message that such an infantile way of expressing one's (misguided) political opinions won't be tolerated by any respectable news outlet. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Stupid Al-Jazeerah! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Badar is another jihadist .......... Russia fought with the Syrian army to protect the Syrian people from the animal militants supported by the west who tried to overthrow the Syrian govt and mutilate the Syrian residences. It's Russia who helped save Aleppo from the strong grip of Daesh and the militants who were hiding amongst the general population and threatening them if they left the city. It's now Russia and Assads military that freed the people of Aleppo not the west ! It's now the Russians providing safe havens for the refugees in Aleppo not the west....... So Badar is another paid puppet from the west.........
