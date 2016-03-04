Register
17:14 GMT +312 March 2018
    An employee working in the laboratory of the anti-doping center accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow

    New ARD Documentary Questions Credibility of Ruissian Sports Leadership

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Serbin
    156

    New ARD documentary film is dedicated to current statements by Russian sports officials and politicians, including Sports Minister Mr. Mutko that Russia is complying with demands put forward by WADA and IAAF, according to ARD journalist Hajo Zeppelt.

    President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Sport Should Help Relieve Tensions Triggered by Refugee Crisis – IOC
    OSLO (Sputnik) — A third documentary by German television channel ARD on alleged doping abuse and corruption in Russian athletics addresses credibility of claims by Russian sports officials that Russia is complying with demands by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to resolve the doping crisis, Zeppelt said Friday.

    The previous two documentaries prompted a WADA independent investigation that led to suspension of the All-Russian Athletics Federation's (ARAF) membership in the IAAF last November.

    "We conducted our own investigation in that respect in the past few months…and its outcome is rather worrying," the journalist stressed.

    The new ARD documentary is scheduled to go on air on Sunday.

    Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gives a press conference on November 30, 2010 in Zurich before his country's 2018 World Cup bid to world football's ruling body FIFA
    © AFP 2018/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Sports in Between Corruption and Doping
    The Russian authorities promised to carry out a clean-up program to fulfill WADA's demands in order for Russian athletes to be allowed to participate in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

    To settle the doping scandal, Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) promised to coordinate its probe into numerous violations of global anti-doping codes with the IAAF and WADA in mid-November.

    Soon after the suspension of the ARAF, Mutko said that Russia would continue imposing harsh punishments on its athletes for doping use. In January, he expressed hope that the ARAF would be reinstated in all its rights by March.

