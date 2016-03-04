New ARD Documentary Questions Credibility of Ruissian Sports Leadership

New ARD documentary film is dedicated to current statements by Russian sports officials and politicians, including Sports Minister Mr. Mutko that Russia is complying with demands put forward by WADA and IAAF, according to ARD journalist Hajo Zeppelt.

OSLO (Sputnik) — A third documentary by German television channel ARD on alleged doping abuse and corruption in Russian athletics addresses credibility of claims by Russian sports officials that Russia is complying with demands by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to resolve the doping crisis, Zeppelt said Friday.

The previous two documentaries prompted a WADA independent investigation that led to suspension of the All-Russian Athletics Federation's (ARAF) membership in the IAAF last November.

"We conducted our own investigation in that respect in the past few months…and its outcome is rather worrying," the journalist stressed.

The new ARD documentary is scheduled to go on air on Sunday.

The Russian authorities promised to carry out a clean-up program to fulfill WADA's demands in order for Russian athletes to be allowed to participate in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

To settle the doping scandal, Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) promised to coordinate its probe into numerous violations of global anti-doping codes with the IAAF and WADA in mid-November.

Soon after the suspension of the ARAF, Mutko said that Russia would continue imposing harsh punishments on its athletes for doping use. In January, he expressed hope that the ARAF would be reinstated in all its rights by March.