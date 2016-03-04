Bavarian PM Praises Putin's 'Noble Attitude' Towards Merkel

In an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer shared his impressions of the meeting with the Russian President that took place in early February.

During a meeting with Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer, Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to comment on the migration policy of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Seehofer praised Putin's decision not to discuss Merkel's policy in her absence and called it a "noble attitude."

According to the Bavarian PM, Putin said: "I am not meddling in your discussion about German refugee policies."

Seehofer has been one of the most severe critics of Merkel's open-door policy on refugees, because Bavaria has borne the brunt of the refugees flowing through Hungary and Austria. He has repeatedly advocated for closing national borders and introducing daily quotas for refugees.

"I emphatically welcome Austria's decision to introduce daily quotas for refugees. I have no idea why the German federal government has criticized the plan," Seehofer said.

In Seeehofer's opinion, the visit to Moscow was also important due to the close economic relations between Russia and Bavaria, as well as the negative impact of anti-Russian sanctions on the Bavarian economy. He repeatedly has called for the withdrawal of the sanctions and advocated for closer cooperation with Moscow.