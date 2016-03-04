Over 10 Winter Sports on Program of 2016 International Festival of North

Over ten winter sports, including ice-hockey, skiing race, biathlon and winter windsurfing, are on the program of the 2016 International Festival of the North, which opens in Murmansk on March 19, the Sports Committee of the Murmansk Region reported.

MURMANSK — This year, the Polar Olympiad, as they are referred to in the north, will open for the 82nd time in the Valley of Comfort, the main sport arena of Murmansk.

The program of the 82nd Festival of the North includes a range of competitions such as speed skating, winter windsurfing, biathlon, ice-hockey, skiing race — also among disabled sportsmen, mountain skiing and ethnic sports. In addition, we will have competitions in sled dog racing and bocce,” the Sports Committee officials said.

As the organizers explain, the Festival’s events give an opportunity for young sportsmen to compete side by side with experienced aces, national and world championship prize-winners.

The regional sports committee officials pointed out that the Festival’s competitions will start on March 12, when the Friendship Ski-Track race of the Barents Sea region countries takes place. A unique 12-kilometre ski-track lies along the borders of three countries – Russia, Finland and Norway. This is the only day in the year when the participants in the race can cross these borders without visas.

The Murmansk ski marathon is promising to be the brightest and widest-scale event, according to the numbers of participants and spectators.

“Until now, 490 participants have signed up for the marathon. Skiers hail from all over Russia as well as from Norway and Finland, with even one participant from Italy,” Mrs. Naumova said.