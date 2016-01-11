Crimea Collected 10% More Taxes Than Planned in 2015

Crimean Finance Minister Irina Kiviko said that according to the operative data, 25.6 billion rubles were contributed to the budget of Crimea, 10 percent more than the initially predicted contribution of 23.2 billion.

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The Crimean authorities collected 10 percent more in tax revenues in 2015 than planned, totaling 25.6 billion rubles ($339.3 million), the region’s finance minister said Monday.

Kiviko praised the state of the Black Sea peninsula's economy and the good work that its enterprises were doing.

Crimea spent only 89 percent of its budget in the same period of time – only 94 billion rubles of the budgeted 105 billion rubles.