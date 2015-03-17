Ill-Tempered Kamchatka Volcano Showers Small Town With Ash

Other localities in the vicinity of the restive volcano, notorious for its violent eruptions, were unaffected.
Eruption at Shiveluch #volcano, Kamchatka, yesterday
Ust-Kamchatsk residents were not forced to wear masks to protect their lungs or take any other precautions on account of the latest Shiveluch eruption, Chief Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kamchatka Territory said in a statement.
"Be careful! In the pursuit of beautiful images do not forget about your own safety," the Chief Directorate added.
Shiveluch is one of three volcanoes, currently erupting in Russia's Kamchatka. Earlier this year, it produced large clouds of volcanic ash grounding several flights in Alaska.
A Plume Advances Over Shiveluch
