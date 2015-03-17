Ill-Tempered Kamchatka Volcano Showers Small Town With Ash

Shiveluch, one of the largest and most active volcanoes in Russia's Kamchatka, has been erupting for weeks leaving the small town of Ust-Kamchatsk covered with a thin layer of ash.

Other localities in the vicinity of the restive volcano, notorious for its violent eruptions, were unaffected.

Ust-Kamchatsk residents were not forced to wear masks to protect their lungs or take any other precautions on account of the latest Shiveluch eruption, Chief Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kamchatka Territory said in a statement.

Local officials urged tourists to refrain from visiting the giant volcano for their own sake. True, volcano eruptions make for a great photo opportunity but ash showers can be extremely dangerous for those not prepared. Moreover, long-term exposure to volcanic gases may be lethal.

"Be careful! In the pursuit of beautiful images do not forget about your own safety," the Chief Directorate added.

Shiveluch is one of three volcanoes, currently erupting in Russia's Kamchatka. Earlier this year, it produced large clouds of volcanic ash grounding several flights in Alaska.