Leaders of 26 States to Visit Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations

“As of yesterday, the leaders of 26 states, as well as UNESCO and the Council of Europe had confirmed their participation,” Lavrov said.
These include the leaders of China, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia and Cyprus, according to the minister.
Moscow is set to host grandiose celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in the Second World War.
Several European leaders, including Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister David Cameron and European Council President Donald Tusk declined Moscow's invitation to join the event, citing Russia's alleged involvement in the crisis in Ukraine as justification for their absence.
