Military From Over 10 States to Take Part in Victory Parade on Red Square

More than 10 countries, some of them for the first time, will send their military units to participate in the parade on Moscow's Red Square dedicated to the 70th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Servicemen from more than 10 countries will take part in the parade on Moscow’s Red Square commemorating the 70th anniversary of victory over the Nazi Germany, Kremlin Chief of Staff Sergei Ivanov said Tuesday.

“More than 10 states will send their military units to take part in the parade, some of them for the first time,” he said.

Earlier media reports suggested that more than 30 leaders had confirmed that they would visit Moscow for the parade.

European Council President Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister David Cameron are among those who have declined Moscow's invitation.

The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and the United States will not attend the parade either.