Over 30 Leaders to Join Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 30 leaders confirmed their arrival in Moscow for a Victory Day parade on May 9 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reported Tuesday.

“Invitations were extended to many heads of state and chiefs of various organizations. By the end of January 2015, 20 leaders confirmed their participation in the celebration on Red Square. By the beginning of March, there were over 30 [countries],” Izvestia reported, citing a source in Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the newspaper, more details on high-ranking guests will be revealed by April, however, it is known that the leaders of Asian, Middle Eastern countries, members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are more likely to accept the invitation rather than the leaders of the EU countries.

On Monday, European Council President Donald Tusk has declined Moscow's invitation to a Victory Day parade.

On March 11, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said she would not participate in the Victory Day celebrations and military parade in Moscow. British Prime Minister David Cameron has also declined Moscow's invitation.

The move reflects the recent tensions between the West and Russia amid the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Moscow's alleged involvement in the region's affairs.