Novorossiisk Oil Export Schedule Adjusted Due to Burst Pipe

MOSCOW, September 1 (RIA Novosti) – Oil exports from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will be delayed throughout early September because a transit pipe burst in the nearby Volgograd Region, but the month’s planned volume will be fulfilled, the Prime business news agency reported Sunday.

“All in all, the month’s planned volume of oil for export from the port of Novorossiisk will be fulfilled, but in the beginning of the month it is possible that the loading schedule will be adjusted for several days or more,” a representative of the Transneft oil-transport firm was quoted by the news agency as saying.

The burst and subsequent oil spill reportedly occurred on Sunday in the Samara-Lisichansk pipeline at a depth of 1.5 meters in the area of Ust-Buzulukskaya, in the Alexeyevsky district of the southern Volgograd Region. Oil flow is currently halted, and repair work is under way, the news agency said.