Russia to Have Enough Kindergartens in 3 Years – Vice Premier

MOSCOW, September 1 (RIA Novosti) – Russia will build 195 more kindergartens, enough for 50,000 children, by the end of this year and will resolve the overall lack of kindergartens in the country within three years, the deputy prime minister for social issues said Sunday, September 1, the start of the school year.

There are currently long waiting lists for Russian children to enter kindergarten, and many parents sign their children up as soon as they are born.

Wishing schoolchildren well in the coming year, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets noted that 1.3 million Russian children – 1 percent of the country’s population – were entering kindergarten this year.