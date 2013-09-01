Police Kill Bear Roaming Street in Russia’s Far East

Police have killed a bear that was roaming through a city in Russia’s Far East and threatening locals, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1 (RIA Novosti) – Police have killed a bear that was roaming through a city in Russia’s Far East and threatening locals, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The bear was spotted by residents of Nakhodka, in Russia’s Primorye Territory, on Sunday. “The animal appeared to act aggressively and posed danger to people,” a local citizen told police.

The bear was located by police on Kirov street shortly after the initial report. A police officer shot the bear to “neutralize” it, the ministry said in a statement. No one was injured in the incident.

Aggressive bears, starving because their natural food sources were destroyed by floods, are becoming a growing threat for Far Eastern villages. In one of such incidents, police had to deal with an aggressive bear, which dangerously approached a group of children picking mushrooms. Officers initially tried to scare the animal off, but it ran towards them and was killed.