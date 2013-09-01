Five Dead in Southwest Siberia House Fire

Five people died early Sunday in a fire in southwest Siberia, the Emergencies Ministry has reported.

MOSCOW, September 1 (RIA Novosti) - Five people died early Sunday in a fire in southwest Siberia, the Emergencies Ministry has reported.

“A one-story wooden house in the city of Mezhdurechensk, Kemerovo Region, caught fire,” the ministry said Sunday.

“Five people were killed by the fire that engulfed an area of 56 square meters. The fire was extinguished at 04:18 Moscow Time,” it said on its website.

Ten firefighters and three fire trucks were used to put out the flame.