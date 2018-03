Russia’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved amendments to enable prosecutors to access individuals’ medical information without their consent.

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10 (RIA Novosti) – Russia’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved amendments to enable prosecutors to access individuals’ medical information without their consent.

According to the amendments, which concern the laws “On Personal Data” and “On Basic Principles of Public Health Care,” prosecutors do not need to inform the individuals while requesting their medical information.