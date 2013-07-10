Berezovsky Toxicology Test to Be Complete by Yearend – Embassy

The British authorities hope a toxicology examination to find out the cause of exiled Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky's death will be completed by the end of this year, the British Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, July 10 (RAPSI) – The British authorities hope a toxicology examination to find out the cause of exiled Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky's death will be completed by the end of this year, the British Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.

Investigators are currently waiting for the results of a toxicology examination to find out the cause of his death, the embassy official said. There is no deadline set for this examination, but a result is unlikely before the end of this year, the official added.

Berezovsky, 67, was found dead at his home in Ascot near London in March. British police said initially that his death was consistent with hanging but the involvement of other people “cannot be completely eliminated, as tests remain outstanding.”

Initial results of a post-mortem examination also determined the cause of death could have been hanging. The investigation is still in progress.

British media reported that the former oligarch was on the verge of bankruptcy after losing several high-profile lawsuits against his former business partners.

In 2012, he lost a lawsuit in London against fellow Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and agreed to pay litigation costs of 35 million pounds.

Berezovsky was wanted in Russia on fraud charges relating to his management of several major companies in the 1990s, including the airline Aeroflot.

Russia has still not yet received an official notification of Berezovsky's death. However, a British Embassy official told RIA Novosti that the British authorities would only be able to give official confirmation of his death after the investigation has been completed and the death properly registered.