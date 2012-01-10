Bailiffs in NW Russia look for woman to hand over $15,000 in alimony

Bailiffs in Veliky Novgorod, northwestern Russia, are looking to hand over at least $15,000 of alimony to a woman who moved abroad with her daughter, the service spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the case was opened in 2002 and the debtor had since been paying his alimony completely to his former wife and daughter.

In 2005-11, he paid 732,000 rubles ($22,000) to the bailiff service account but his wife has not withdrawn the money.

“Under the Finance Ministry regulation, unwanted money is transferred three years later to the federal budget and bailiffs have already transferred 200,000 rubles ($6,000) meant for the daughter,” the spokesman said.