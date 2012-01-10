Register
    Putin's election program based on voters' ideas - paper

    Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is preparing his presidential election program based on sociological research gathered by his party, his spokesman told the Izvestia daily on Tuesday.

    United Russia's party program, called the People’s Program, had been drafted for the December 4 parliamentary elections and took into account voters’ opinions as polled by the Institute of Socioeconomic and Political Studies.

    “Putin’s program will barely differ from the People’s [program]… but it will contain a lot of new issues, a new outlook on the changing world,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    Putin’s popularity ratings have been marred by protests against alleged fraud during parliamentary elections that brought victory to his United Russia party.

    Peskov said the program would be published by February 12.

    Izvestia said the party’s program and Putin’s blueprint would be the same in economic, social and international areas but the premier’s program would have its own key points and specific proposals on the most acute domestic problems.

    “These are housing and utilities services, alcoholism and drug addiction, crime and corruption,” Vyacheslav Lysakov of Putin’s election staff told Izvestia.

    Russia will be electing its next president on March 4. Apart from Putin, other candidates include Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov, Liberal and Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and Just Russia leader Sergei Mironov.

    Other possible independent candidates will have to collect 2 million signatures to become registered.

     

