Register
16:19 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia

    Reunited Black Sabbath to gather Russian fans in their masses

    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The recently-reunited veteran British heavy metal band Black Sabbath will kick off their 2012 world tour with shows in Moscow and St.Petersburg in May, concert organizers said on Friday.

    The recently-reunited veteran British heavy metal band Black Sabbath will kick off their 2012 world tour with shows in Moscow and St.Petersburg in May, concert organizers said on Friday.

    The band, which first got together in 1969, announced on November 11 they would reunite in the original four-man lineup and record their first new album in 33 years.

    The original foursome of the band’s frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bass player Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward will perform at Moscow’s Olimpiyski stadium on May 18 and at the St.Petersburg’s Nova Arena stadium two days later.

    The musicians, all in their 60s, said it was high time to reunite since they are “getting along great” and had already written about eight new songs.

    “The program of the tour will likely to include only hits. They have not played together for a long time, and it is going to be a present for their fans,” Vladimir Zubitsy, the promoter of the band’s Russian concerts said.

    Some of the rockers' fans however are not so optimistic about the future show.

    “The original Black Sabbath albums are pretty much the apex of human civilization, but I somehow doubt that the reformed group will reach the same heights. So I’m not really excited about it,” Julian O'Shaughnessy, a Moscow-based Black Sabbath fan, said.

    Among the most ardent of Russia's Black Sabbath fans is President Dmitry Medvedev. The president once confessed that he had spent much of his youth, "Endlessly making copies of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple."

    Black Sabbath was included into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and has sold over 70 million copies of their albums throughout the world.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok