Russian shopping mall blaze kills at least two, injures five

At least two people died and another five were injured when a fire broke out in a shopping center in the southwest Russian republic of Bashkiria on Saturday, local emergencies said.

The bodies of a woman and a man were discovered in the five-storey Europa center in the city of Ufa, the republic's capital, a spokesman said.

Out of those five people who were injured, only one person remains in hospital, the spokesman said.

All of the visitors have been evacuated. The fire covered an area of 1,200 square meters.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be established, but unconfirmed reports said it started after an explosion.

Eyewitnesses said two cars had exploded on a parking lot near the entrance to the building.

Local emergencies officials said the fire was likely caused by construction work on the fourth floor.

UFA, January 22 (RIA Novosti)