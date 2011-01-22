Two abducted Norilsk journalists found safe and sound (Update 1)

Two journalists from the northernmost Siberian city of Norilsk who vanished on January 20 were found safe and sound in the city Krasnoyarsk, Andrei Kalitin, head of a Russian website dedicated to journalistic investigations, said on Friday.

Several men who presented themselves as policemen came to the editorial office of Pravda Norilska paper on Thursday and carried away paper's editor-in-chief Dmitry Belov and his deputy Artyom Orlov within the sight of the rest of the staff.

The journalists have only managed to tell their colleagues that they would be taken away from the city.

The abducted journalists were deprived of money and mobile phones, Kalitin added.

Colleagues of Belov and Orlov linked the abduction to a recent publication in Pravda Norilska, elaborating on the incidence of drugs in the city.

Kalitin and his colleagues have filed applications, requesting that investigation into the case is held, to the chairman of the Russia's Public Chamber and a range of public and non-governmental bodies.

YEKATERINBURG, January 22 (RIA Novosti)