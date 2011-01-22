Police identify victims of south Russia massacre

Police have identified all of those eight people killed in Friday's massacre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee Vladimir Markin said.

The bodies of five men and three women were found in a garage, two children survived the slaughter. The dead are a local crime boss Vladimir Slizaev, known as "Khan", and members of his family, Markin said adding that the victims are all from the same family.

Antiques and jewelry are stolen from Slizaev's home, Markin said.

Stavropol police beefed up security in response to the killings and are inspecting all vehicles leaving the city.

Head of the Investigation Committee Alexander Bastrykin is on his way to Stavropol.

The killings came just two months after the bodies of 12 people, including eight adults and four children, were found in a house in the village of Kushchevskaya, in the southern Krasnodar region. A local crime boss has been charged with organizing the murders.

