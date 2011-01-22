Two journalists from Russia's Norilsk go missing

Two journalists from the northernmost Siberian city of Norilsk are remaining missing since unidentified men carried them away from their editorial office on January 20, Andrei Kalitin, head of a Russian website dedicated to journalistic investigations, said.

Several men who presented themselves as policemen came to the editorial office of Pravda Norilska paper and carried away paper's editor-in-chief Dmitry Belov and his deputy Artyom Orlov within the sight of the rest of the staff.

The journalists have only managed to tell their colleagues that they would be taken away from the city for "preventive talk", adding that the men have uncovered white powder in their pockets.

Colleagues of Belov and Orlov linked the situation to a recent publication in Pravda Norilska, telling about the incidence of drugs in the city.

Kalitin and his colleagues have filed applications, requesting for investigation into the vanishing of the journalists, to the chairman of the Russia's Public Chamber and a range of public and non-governmental bodies.

