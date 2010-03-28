Death toll in household gas explosion outside Moscow rises to four

The death toll in a gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow has risen to four people, the Moscow Region emergencies department said on Sunday.

The death toll in a gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow has risen to four people, the Moscow Region emergencies department said on Sunday.

"On Sunday morning, at 06:18 a.m. Moscow time [02:18 GMT], rescuers found the body of a woman," Svetlana Anatolyeva, a spokeswoman for the regional emergencies branch said, adding that nine people were injured in the incident.

Earlier reports said that three people were killed in the gas explosion.

The blast occurred on Saturday afternoon during ceiling work in one of the building's apartments in the town of Pavlovskaya Sloboda west of Moscow.

The building partially collapsed following the explosion. Nine apartments were damaged and the building's roof also collapsed. Local residents said the explosion was heard several kilometers away from the site of the incident.

According to various data, from 75 to 82 residents were evacuated from the building.

The local authorities have said an expert study of the damaged building will be done on Monday to decide on its fate.

MOSCOW, March 28 (RIA Novosti)