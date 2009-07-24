Russia's government defense contracts grow slightly in 2010

Russia's government defense contracts will grow somewhat in 2010 compared with this year, Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov said on Friday.

Defense contracts are expected to amount to 1.3 trillion rubles ($42 billion) this year, with 332 million ($10.7 million) being spent on new military equipment, Ivanov said at a meeting with President Dmitry Medvedev.

Ivanov did not give precise figures for next year but said the defense budget would focus on seven priority areas, including obligations on long-term contracts, measures to reinforce units in Russia's volatile southern regions, and new weapon purchases.

"These will help Russia maintain its combat readiness at a high level," Ivanov said.