China backs anti-smuggling measures at notorious Moscow market

Beijing supports Russia's anti-smuggling operation at Moscow's notorious Cherkizovsky market, where many Chinese traders were employed, the Russian investigation committee cited a Chinese delegation head as saying on Friday.

MOSCOW, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - Beijing supports Russia's anti-smuggling operation at Moscow's notorious Cherkizovsky market, where many Chinese traders were employed, the Russian investigation committee cited a Chinese delegation head as saying on Friday.

The Cherkizovsky market, the largest market in Moscow, notorious for its racist attacks, several fires and criminality, was closed on June 29 by order of Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor for heath and safety violations.

The delegation, headed by the Deputy Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng, met with representatives from the Investigation Committee and the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

"The Investigation Committee informed the Chinese delegation about the criminal probe involving smuggling and the production of goods, in violation of health and security regulations," the committee's press service said.

Some 45,000 immigrants lost their jobs when the market was shut down, among them Chinese, Vietnamese, Azerbaijanis, Tajiks, Uzbeks and others.

The committee also said that traders would be allowed to remove their goods from the market if they provide documentation the goods are theirs.

More than 1,000 Chinese traders from the Cherkizovsky market have already found jobs at other Moscow markets.

Moscow authorities plan to complete demolishing the market buildings by September, which will cost some 2-3 billion rubles (about $64.4 -$96.5 million).